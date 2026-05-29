Hyderabad’s cafe culture is growing beyond the usual menu, and food lovers are now exploring regional flavours from across India. Joining this trend is Cafe Hagale in Film Nagar, a cosy food spot that is winning hearts with its Kerala-style snacks, comforting meals, and affordable prices.

A Cool Small Hangout Spot

Located in Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Cafe Hagale has quickly become popular among youngsters, office-goers, and late-evening snack lovers. The cafe is operational from 2pm to 11pm. The cafe may look simple from outside, but once visitors step in, they are welcomed by the aroma of fried snacks, fresh chai, and spicy Kerala flavours.

Warm Ambience and Relaxed Vibes

The ambience is warm and relaxed, with clean interiors, soft lighting, and a casual cafe vibe. It is a cool small hangout spot where friends can sit for hours over snacks, chai, and conversations. Unlike crowded restaurants, the place feels calm and homely, making it perfect for evening tea breaks or quick comfort meals after work. The cafe’s tagline, “The hug in a mug,” perfectly matches the cosy atmosphere.

Kerala Snacks Stealing Attention

One of the biggest highlights at Cafe Hagale is its Kerala-style snack counter. Visitors can spot freshly prepared ullivada, egg pockets, bread pockets, cutlets, chicken rolls, samosas, and payampori neatly displayed at budget-friendly prices. Most snacks are priced between Rs. 25 to Rs.200 making the cafe attractive for students and young professionals looking for affordable bites.

Shakes, Mojitos and Cafe Specials

Apart from breakfast items, Cafe Hagale also serves loaded fries, nuggets, cheesy fries, peri peri strips, and its special “Hagale Chizza,” giving the menu a mix of modern cafe food and South Indian comfort dishes. Fresh juices, colourful mojitos, thick shakes, Kerala-style chai, and filter coffee are also popular among regular visitors, especially during Hyderabad’s hot summer evenings.

Delicious Food with Pocket-Friendly Prices

The presentation of the food is simple yet tempting. Golden fried snacks, steaming hot bites, and refreshing drinks make the cafe feel like a small Kerala street-food corner in the middle of Hyderabad. The smell of freshly fried ullivada and hot tea especially draws attention during rainy evenings.

Another reason behind the cafe’s growing popularity is its pricing. A meal for two costs around Rs. 600 to Rs. 800, while quick snack combinations are available at much lower prices, making it pocket-friendly for regular visits.

A Taste of Kerala in Hyderabad

For Hyderabadis craving authentic Kerala flavours without travelling far, Cafe Hagale in Film Nagar offers a delicious and comforting food experience that feels both homely and refreshing.