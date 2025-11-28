This Tollywood film hits OTT just one week after release

Hyderabad: OTT growth in India is doubling day by day. With multiple platforms and a huge lineup of movies and web series in every language, audiences now enjoy quick and easy access to entertainment. Usually, filmmakers lock OTT deals before a movie releases and decide a fixed window period for digital streaming. Most Telugu films follow a four week rule for their OTT release. However, a recent Telugu movie broke this pattern and surprised everyone.

A Sudden Digital Arrival

The film in question is Paanch Minar, starring Raj Tarun and Rashi Singh. It released in theatres on November 21, 2025, and shocked the industry by appearing on Amazon Prime Video within just one week. A seven day gap between theatrical and OTT release is extremely rare, and this sudden move created buzz among movie lovers.

Why the Film Rushed to OTT

Directed by Ram Kadumula and produced by Madhavi and MSM Reddy, Paanch Minar had a weak run at the box office. The promotions were low, the buzz was minimal, and the film faced tough competition from other releases. Although it received a few decent reviews, audiences did not show much interest. Raj Tarun, who once delivered hits like Uyyala Jampala and Kumari 21F, has been struggling in recent years. Paanch Minar added to his ongoing series of failures.

Story Overview

The film follows Kittu, an unemployed youth who dreams of a software job. His girlfriend hopes he will settle soon so they can get married. In desperation, he gets trapped in a scam and hides the truth by working as a cab driver. One day, two killers board his cab and commit a murder. Soon, Kittu becomes the target of police, killers, and others, leading to a comedy filled chase.

Paanch Minar is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Theatres did not support it, but OTT might give the film a fresh chance with a wider audience.