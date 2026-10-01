Those born to eat biryani are animals: Assam CM Himanta Biswa

Nagaon: “Those born to eat biryani are animals,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday, responding to Congress MP Rakibul Hussain’s remark that God sent him into the world to enjoy the dish.

The two have been engaged in a war of words in the run-up to the October 6 Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, after the chief minister termed the opposition party’s leader ‘Bakasura’, a mythological demon known for its appetite, and accused him of “gobbling up” funds meant for government schemes.

In response, Dhubri MP Hussain had sarcastically commented that God had sent him in this world to eat biryani.

Hitting back while addressing a public rally at Juria in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, Sarma said, “Those who are born to drink mother’s milk are human beings, and those born to eat biryani are animals.”

The BJP leader also accused Congress MLA Nurul Huda of not working for the development of his Rupohihat Assembly constituency, which comes under the bypoll-bound Lok Sabha seat. “He has no role in the development of colleges, schools, roads and extending benefits of government schemes to women. A tap was promised in every house, but water never flowed out of it.”

The locals now say that Huda has left the constituency with nothing but pipes and promises. Sarma told the rally. “Nagaon has seen through the deception, and this time it will answer at the EVM.”

Campaigning for BJP candidate Devasish Sharma, the chief minister said, “Today, across the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, I addressed three huge rallies. My reading from the ground is that the people who have voted for Congress in some pockets have realised that the only party that can deliver good governance is BJP and it is sweeping the bypoll.”

“We had the blessings of our mothers, the love of our sisters, and the support from our friends as we toured across the constituency,” he added.

Sarma advised AIUDF chief and MLA Badruddin Ajmal to retire from politics, saying he is old and should hand over responsibility for active politics to any of his three sons. He also accused the Congress and AIUDF of being united, either directly or indirectly.

The by-election to the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency will be held on October 6, with counting of votes scheduled for October 9. The bypoll was necessitated after former Pradyut Bordoloi quit the Congress just days before the Assam assembly election to join the BJP. He won from the Dispur assembly constituency.