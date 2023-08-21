Those who defy party will be shunted out, warns KCR

Hyderabad: In a strong warning to the dissidents, Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K Chandrasekhar Rao warned on Monday that those who go against the party will be shunted out.

Releasing the list of party candidates for upcoming Assembly elections, he made it clear that the party will not tolerate anti-party activities.

KCR was replying to questions about some leaders being unhappy over the party’s choice. “Whoever goes against the party will be shunted out. Our is a highly disciplined party,” he said.

The BRS chief, however, was confident that the party will be able to sort out if there are any issues in some places. “We don’t have a big problem of dissidence. The fact that we are announcing 115 candidates in one go shows we don’t have the kind of problems seen in other parties,” he said.

KCR said the candidates for the remaining four constituencies will be announced in 3-4 days. He said the party dropped sitting MLAs in only seven constituencies.

He said those who were aspiring for party tickets but could not be accommodated should not get upset. “Don’t spoil your future by taking any hasty step. Stay in the party and work for the victory of candidates. You will also get opportunities in the coming days. The opportunities are not confined to being an MLA. There will be opportunities like MLC, MP and chairpersons of corporations,” he said.

When asked about MLA Mynampally, Hanumantha Rao threatening to contest as an independent candidate if his son was denied a ticket from Medak constituency, KCR said it was up to him to take a decision. “If he abides by the party, it’s okay. If he is not going to abide, that is his choice,” said the BRS chief.

BRS had once again fielded Hanumanth Rao from Malkajgiri constituency in Greater Hyderabad. However, his demand for a ticket to his son Rohith Reddy from Medak was ignored by the party.

The party has retained former deputy speaker Padma Devender Reddy as the candidate from Medak.