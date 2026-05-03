Thousands gather to give rousing reception to AAP MLA Mehraj Malik in Doda

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik addressed a gathering of thousands at the Doda stadium on Sunday, May 3, and criticised corruption in sections of the administration, condemned revenge politics and asserted that his politics was centred on public welfare, not confrontation.

Malik, the MLA from Doda, described the growing support for his party as the beginning of political change and said major transformations often start with small movements.

He said that any attempt to suppress or humiliate people would be resisted, as he described the public support for him as the beginning of a larger movement for change. “This is not just a gathering. This is a movement, a revolution,” he told the thousands-strong gathering at Doda Stadium.

Before he reached the stadium, at several places between Batote and Doda, people gave Malik floral welcomes. The AAP leader arrived from Jammu on Sunday.

Malik was released from Kathua jail on Tuesday, April 28, following the quashing of his detention under the Public Safety Act by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

AAP MLA Mehraj Malik addressed a gathering of thousands at the Doda stadium on Sunday, May 3, and criticised corruption in sections of the administration, condemned revenge politics and asserted that his politics was centred on public welfare, not confrontation.



Malik, the MLA… pic.twitter.com/OvgKkpdTJO — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 3, 2026

Better governance need of the hour: Mehraj Malik

Addressing the public meeting, Malik said corruption-free governance, proper roads, better schools, hostels with round-the-clock services, and accountable administration is the need of the hour.

“If there is any corrupt employee or officer, stop honouring such people. Let everyone do their job honestly,” he said.

“Whatever happened in the past, we may forgive. But in the future, we will not tolerate oppression anymore,” Malik said.

The MLA said politics should not be used to divide people on religious lines, and that no political leader should claim “ownership” over religious matters.

“We do not believe in taking revenge. We want to live peacefully because our purpose is not to fight or quarrel, but to work,” he said.

“A person in politics should not become a merchant of religion. Whoever enters politics should not claim ownership over religion, and whoever does that should not be in politics,” he said.

India’s beauty is pluralism, says Malik

Describing India as a diverse nation, Malik said the country’s beauty lay in its pluralism and unity. “This country is like a bouquet. Its beauty lies in its diversity,” he said.

He urged the administration to work transparently and honestly, saying officials should openly present the work done instead of hiding it. He also asked employees to resist unlawful orders and stand for truth and justice.

Malik alleged corruption in development projects, particularly road works, claiming that contracts were manipulated and project costs inflated in official records.

Referring to his eight-month jail term, the MLA said attempts were made to weaken him politically, but the experience only strengthened his resolve.

“They thought that by putting one person behind bars, everything would end. But every child here will rise with that spirit of progress,” he said.

Malik said he never considered abandoning public work during his jail term and maintained faith in the Constitution and the rule of law. He said people had supported and prayed for him while he was in jail and that the public backing had given him renewed strength.

Claiming that leadership should come from genuine public support and not staged crowds, Malik said a true leader is one whom people willingly accept.

The AAP legislator reiterated his commitment to peace, promising improvements in hostels, schools and other public facilities.

“We want peace, and we stand for peace. We want to move forward. Victory is not just a moment. It belongs to the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, the administration on Sunday imposed a ban on unauthorised assemblies and protests in parts of Doda town for a period of two months under Section 163 of the BNSS, citing apprehensions of public disturbance and threat to peace.

The step has been taken in view of the expectations of large gatherings of people in public events of Malik.