Thousands protest against Waqf Amendment Act in Thane

Parliament on Friday approved the Bill after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod following an over 13-hour debate.

Waqf Amendment Act
Waqf Amendment Act (Representative AI generated image)

Thane: Several thousand people took part in a protest in Bhiwandi in Thane district against the Waqf Amendment Act, which they claimed was against the Constitution as it infringed on the fundamental rights of people.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Parliament on Friday approved the Bill after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod following an over 13-hour debate. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

“The following Act of Parliament received the assent of the president on April 5, 2025, and is hereby published for general information: The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025,” the Union government said in a notification on Saturday.

The protest was held late Saturday night, with functionaries from the Aalmi Tehreek Raza Academy, All India Sunni Jamiatul Ulama, and several other groups representing the ‘Ahle Sunnat wal Jamaat’ movement taking part.

“The bill violates the essence of the Constitution. It threatens the rights that belong to every Indian, whether they are Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, or Christian. This is not just a Muslim issue. People of all communities across the country are coming forward to protest,” a cleric said, addressing the protest.

Raza Academy founder Saeed Noori said he will lead a delegation to Delhi on April 7 to consult top constitutional experts and senior advocates to explore legal avenues, including the possibility of challenging the Act in the Supreme Court.

A Raza Academy spokesperson said time has been sought from President Droupadi Murmu on the issue.

