Thousands rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa demanding durable peace

The peace marchers were mostly youngsters, who were holding white flags, placards and banners, demanding of the government to eliminate the militancy and ensure sustainable peace following a suicide attack on a mosque in Peshawar that killed several.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th February 2023 1:10 pm IST
Thousands rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa demanding durable peace (Photo: Twitter)

Peshawar: Thousands of people poured onto the roads for the third day in different towns of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, condemning the brutal attack on a mosque in Peshawar late last month and the resurgence of militancy.

The peace rallies were held in Mohmand, Malakand, Lakki Marwat and other areas under the slogan of Ulasi Pasoon (public uprising), reports Dawn news.

Prominent leaders, who participated in the Mohmand rally, included among others Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen and Awami National Party provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak.

The peace marchers were mostly youngsters, who were holding white flags, placards and banners, demanding of the government to eliminate the militancy and ensure sustainable peace, Dawn reported.

A huge contingent of police was deployed to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion.

Addressing the rally, PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen said militancy and worsening law and order situation had affected every segment of society, including children, women, senior citizens and tribal elders.

Also Read
Pakistan: 46 killed, over 100 injured in Taliban suicide blast at Peshawar mosque

“Workers of every political party have sacrificed their lives during the war imposed on the Pakhtun region,” he said.

He said Pakhtuns were divided under a conspiracy and urged them to show unity in the larger interest of their community, Dawn reported.

“Only in Momand Gat area of the Mohmand tribal district at least three dozen people have been killed,” he said.

The PTM leader urged elders, Maliks and religious scholars to show unity in raising their voice for the recovery of the missing persons.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th February 2023 1:10 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button