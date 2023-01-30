Pakistan: 17 killed, 95 injured in suicide blast at Peshawar mosque

The blast occurred at around 1.40 p.m. as prayers were being offered at the mosque located in the city's Police Lines area, Dawn news reported.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Updated: 30th January 2023 3:39 pm IST
High intensity blast at Peshawar mosque
Photo: Twitter

Peshawar: A powerful suicide blast ripped through a mosque during afternoon prayers on Monday in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, killing 17 people and wounding 95 others, mostly policemen, security and health officials said.

Also Read
Bomb blast in Peshawar mosque kills at least 30, several injured

The blast occurred near the Police Lines area around 1.40 pm when a suicide attacker blew himself up during the Zuhr (afternoon) prayers.

A police official said that a portion of the building collapsed and several people were believed to be under it.

According to hospital officials, 17 people were killed and 95 others injured in the blast.

There were mostly policemen among the injured, said the eyewitness.

The injured are being shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, the officials said.

Hospital sources said 13 of those injured were in a critical condition.

An emergency has been declared in the hospitals of Peshawar. The hospital has appealed citizens to donate blood for the victims.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button