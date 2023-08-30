In pics: Thousands throng Shankeracharya temple on Raksha Bandhan eve

Srinagar: Thousands of Hindu devotees from across the Valley visited Shankaracharya temple, which is situated on the top of Shankaracharya hill in the Zabarwan mountain range, on Wednesday, August 30, to mark their presence on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.
“We are happy to see such huge crowd of devotees thronging temple for the first time after a long gap,” says Ravi who came to the temple along with his family.
Adequate security measures were in place for the smooth conduct of pooja.
Many volunteers from different parts of the Valley had installed langers to provide food and other eatables to the devotees.