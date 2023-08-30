In pics: Thousands throng Shankeracharya temple on Raksha Bandhan eve

Adequate security measures were in place for the smooth conduct of pooja.

Photo of Muzamil Bhat Muzamil Bhat|   Updated: 30th August 2023 9:17 pm IST
Large que outside Shankeracharya temple on the eve of Raksha Bandhan on wednesday in Srinagar

Srinagar: Thousands of Hindu devotees from across the Valley visited Shankaracharya temple, which is situated on the top of Shankaracharya hill in the Zabarwan mountain range, on Wednesday, August 30, to mark their presence on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

“We are happy to see such huge crowd of devotees thronging temple for the first time after a long gap,” says Ravi who came to the temple along with his family.

Many volunteers from different parts of the Valley had installed langers to provide food and other eatables to the devotees.

Hundreds of stalls were installed on the way to Shankaracharya temple for devotees to buy necessary items for pooja
Heavy security measure were in place at Shankaracharya temple for devotees on the eve of Raksha Bandhan in Srinagar
Devotees wait for security check outside Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar
Devotees from different parts of Valley visit Shankaracharya temple in Srinagar
A devotee breaks a coconut as part of a ritual on the eve of Raksha Bandhan in Srinagar
A hindu priest distributes sweets among the devotees who visited Shankaracharya temple on the eve of Raksha Bandhan in Srinagar
Volunteers arrange food and other eatables among devotees who visit Shankaracharya temple
Devotees perform pooja

