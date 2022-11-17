Threat to Kashmir journalists may have originated from Turkey-based terrorist: Report

Jammu: Turkey-based terror operative Mukhtar Baba and six of his contacts in Jammu and Kashmir are suspected to be behind threats received by several journalists in the Valley in the past couple of days, according to an intelligence dossier.

Several journalists resigned from local publications recently after being threatened by terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow organisation of the Lashker-e-Taiba.

As per the intelligence dossier, “initial assessment suggests that terrorist Mukhtar Baba is the mastermind” behind the threats.