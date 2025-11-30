Three arrested for cheating elderly man in digital arrest case in Hyderabad

The 71-year-old was informed that his Aadhaar card had been misused for illegal activities.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th November 2025 5:24 pm IST
Thirupathaiah (left) Gouni Vishwanatham (right)
Thirupathaiah (left) Gouni Vishwanatham (right)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cybercrime unit arrested three people on Saturday, November 29, for digital arrest and extorting Rs 1.92 crore from an elderly man.

The accused have been identified as Pandu Vinith Raj, 24, a resident of Kothapet; G Thirupathaiah, 40 and Gouni Vishwanatham, 46, both from Mahabubnagar. However, prime accused, 24-year-old Sandeep, is absconding.

According to police, 71-year-old Chaganti Hanumantha Rao received a call from the fraudsters impersonating Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

He was informed that his Aadhaar card had been misused and that “fraudsters” had opened an account in the Mumbai branch of Canara Bank.

Rao was immediately put on a video call where the accused displayed a photo of Canara Bank ATM card on his name and even sent a fake FIR of the Delhi Crime Branch.

Taking advantage of his mental agony, the accused asked Rao to transfer money in order to “clear his name.”

From November 7 to 14, the elderly man deposited a total amount of Rs 1,92,52,070 in various bank accounts.

Thirupathaiah and Vishwanatham jointly held one of the bank accounts in which the amount was transferred, police said. The accused were linked to five cases across India, including two in Telangana.

Rao later approached the Hyderabad cybercrime police.

Germanten Hospital

In a public advisory, police warned that law enforcement and government agencies—including the police, CBI, ED, and customs—will never ask individuals to pay fines, security deposits, or transfer money via phone, UPI, cryptocurrency, or gift cards “to avoid arrest”.

‘Digital arrest’ is not a real or legal concept under Indian law, police said, adding that arrests are never conducted over video calls.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th November 2025 5:24 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button