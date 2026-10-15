Three arrested for consuming MDMA, hash oil in Balanagar

Police seized 7.9 grams of MDMA, 26 grams of hash oil, three mobile phones and a weighing machine from the suspects.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: |   Updated:
Two men wearing black masks and casual shirts, posing for the camera.

Hyderabad: Three people were arrested by Balanagar Police on Wednesday, October 14 and 7.9 grams of MDMA, 26 grams of hash oil and other materials, collectively valued at about Rs 35,000, were seized from them during a drug-related operation at Narsapur X Road.

They were apprehended following information about three persons behaving suspiciously near Chennai Tiffins, opposite Taj Darbar Hotel, police said.

The suspects were identified as Chidige Krishna alias Sunny (29), a hardware technician from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh; Bibhare Mohammed Raiyan (24), a private employee residing in Somajiguda; and Melam Dinakar (22), a hotel management student residing in SR Nagar.

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During questioning, Krishna allegedly told the police that he had procured MDMA and hash oil from Mumbai. Raiyan allegedly purchased three packets of MDMA from Krishna for resale, while Dinakar accompanied him, police said. The three allegedly consumed narcotic substances at an isolated location in the IDA Balanagar area.

Police seized 7.9 grams of MDMA, 26 grams of hash oil, three mobile phones and a weighing machine from the suspects.

A case was registered at Balanagar police station under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. All three suspects were sent for judicial remand, police added.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: |   Updated:

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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