Three arrested for killing, robbing 80-year-old woman in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: The Vikarabad police arrested three persons, including two women, for allegedly robbing and killing an 80-year-old woman at Chengomul village last month.

The accused are B Naresh, Maher alias Meraj and Buthool, hailing from the same village.

On November 18, B Ramulamma went to the house of her neighbour, Maher, for a chat. Having noticed her gold and silver ornaments, she, Buthool and Naresh planned to rob the octogenarian.

“They strangulated and killed her. Afterwards, they put the body in a gunny bag and kept it in an old house belonging to Jaleel Miya,” said Vikarabad Superintendent of Police Sneha Mehra.

On November 24, locals noticed a foul smell from Jaleel Miya’s house. On finding a body kept in a bag, they informed the village head. The Chengomul police reached the spot and started an investigation.

After identifying the body as that of Ramulamma, they picked up Naresh on suspicion. On interrogation, Naresh confessed to the crime and named Maher and Buthool.

The three individuals are arrested and presented before the court. They are in judicial remand.