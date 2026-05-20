Three arrested for Rs 1.2 crore silver theft from Bengaluru jewellery shop

Bengaluru : Bagalagunte police have arrested three persons in connection with a major burglary at a jewellery shop in Bengaluru, where thieves allegedly escaped with nearly 70 kg of silver ornaments, cash and other valuables worth around Rs 1.2 crore.

The accused have been identified as Suresh, Dhanaram and Nemichandra. Police said around 29 kg of stolen silver jewellery has been recovered from the accused so far. Another key accused, identified as Mahendra, is currently absconding and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

The case came to light after M.B. Jewellery shop owner K. Mahendra Kumar lodged a complaint regarding the theft at his store located in the RSK Commercial Complex in Havanur Layout on Hesaraghatta Road.

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According to police, the accused executed the burglary in a well-planned manner by drilling through the rear wall of the jewellery shop and entering the premises during the night of April 27. The shop reportedly shares a wall with a ceramics warehouse, which the burglars allegedly used to gain access without attracting attention.

After entering the shop, the accused allegedly stole nearly 70 kg of silver ornaments, Rs 5 lakh in cash and several other valuables before fleeing from the spot. The total value of the stolen property is estimated to be around Rs 1.20 crore.

Based on the complaint filed by the shop owner, Bagalagunte police registered a case and launched an investigation. During the probe, investigators found that the accused, who are natives of Rajasthan, had allegedly planned the theft in advance and carried out the operation systematically.

Police said that after committing the crime, the three accused travelled to Hyderabad, where they allegedly sold part of the stolen silver before escaping to Rajasthan. A special police team was then formed to trace the suspects using technical and electronic evidence collected during the investigation.

Acting on the leads, police tracked down the accused in Rajasthan and brought them back to Bengaluru for questioning. During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to selling around 29 kg of the stolen silver in Hyderabad.

Based on the information provided by the accused, police teams travelled to Hyderabad and successfully recovered the stolen silver ornaments. Officials said further investigation is underway to trace the remaining stolen property and identify whether more persons were involved in the burglary.

Police have intensified efforts to nab absconding accused Mahendra, who is believed to have played a key role in planning and executing the theft.

Officials said the case highlights the growing trend of interstate burglary gangs targeting commercial establishments after conducting detailed reconnaissance. Police are also examining whether the accused were involved in similar crimes in other cities. Further investigation into the case is underway.