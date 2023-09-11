Three arrested for smuggling gold at Hyderabad airport

Gold weighing 621 grams worth Rs 34 lakh and Rs 3 lakh net cash was seized.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 11th September 2023 10:48 am IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team arrested three persons who were allegedly smuggling gold outside RGI Airport on Sunday, September 11.

On information, the Shamshabad SOT team apprehended Shaik Chand Basha 50, Shaik Sadiq, 25 and Mohammed Munna Basha, 29, all hailing from Kurnool, at the parking stand at RGI Airport.

“The three people are involved in smuggling of gold from Saudi Arabia to Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh,” said, DCP SOT, M A Rasheed.

The three persons along with the property seized were handed over to RGI Airport police for further action.

