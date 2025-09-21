Three arrested in Maharashtra for misusing donations for Gaza

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested three persons from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra for allegedly raising crores of rupees through crowdfunding campaigns in the name of helping Gaza war victims and then misappropriating a large portion of the funds, officials said on Sunday.

According to an ATS statement, intelligence inputs suggested that some individuals were emotionally influencing people across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, through Instagram and WhatsApp groups.

They allegedly sought donations for food, water, clothing and medicines for women and children affected by the Gaza conflict.

However, ATS officials said that instead of transferring the money to the victims, the accused siphoned off a substantial share of the funds for their personal and illegal activities.

On verification of the inputs, an FIR was registered at the ATS police station in Lucknow against three accused – Mohammad Ayaan, Zaid Notiyar and Abu Sufiyan.

Acting on non-bailable warrants issued by a competent court, an ATS team arrested the trio from Bhiwandi on Saturday.

They were produced before a Mumbai court and will be brought to Lucknow on transit remand for further proceedings, the ATS said.

The accused had allegedly run social media campaigns posting emotional videos to garner donations. They used their UPI IDs and bank accounts to collect crores of rupees, officials said, adding that lakhs of rupees were contributed from several districts of Uttar Pradesh alone.

Three mobile phones have been seized from them.

Detailed questioning and further investigation into the utilisation of the misappropriated money are underway, and the ATS will seek their police custody for interrogation, the statement added.