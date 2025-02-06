Three Bollywood Khans miss a rare reunion at ‘Loveyapa’ screening

Mumbai: Bollywood’s Khans trio—Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan were spotted at the special screening of the film “Loveyapa,” yet the occasion was marked by a curious absence of the much-anticipated camaraderie between the three stars.

Despite being at the same venue on the same night, the stars arrived separately and were seen posing for photos separately. While their presence at the event was undeniable, the rare chance for a memorable reunion of the Khans was missed, leaving fans to wonder if this might be as close as the trio ever comes to reuniting.

Both SRK and Salman attended the screening, but at different times. Shortly after Dabangg Khan’s car departed, Shah Rukh made his entrance. In videos that have surfaced online, Aamir is seen greeting SRK with a beaming smile. The two Khans shared a heartfelt hug and happily posed together for the shutterbugs. The ‘Dilwale’ actor also embraced Aamir’s children, Junaid and Ira, before the group happily posed for the cameras.

At the event, Shah Rukh opted for a blue shirt paired with ripped jeans and black glasses. On the other hand, Salman Khan also made his way to the screening to support Junaid. The actor posed for the paparazzi with Aamir, sporting a casual green t-shirt.

While the Bollywood Khans made separate entries at the “Loveyapa “screening, their camaraderie was on full display at a high-profile wedding last year. In March 2014, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan shared an unforgettable moment at a lavish wedding bash. The trio was seen shaking a leg to the viral hit song “Naatu Naatu.”

While their arrivals at the screening may have been marked by separate entrances, moments like the one at the wedding bash last year serve as a reminder of the deep camaraderie between the Khans.

On a related note, Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa marks the Bollywood debut of Junaid Khan alongside Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film, also featuring Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda, is slated to hit theatres on 7th February.