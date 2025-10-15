Three boys drown in sea in Karnataka, one rescued

Udupi: Three minor boys drowned while one was rescued after they went swimming in the sea in this district, police said on Wednesday

The deceased have been identified as Sanketh (16), Suraj (15) and Ashish (14), they said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the victims ventured into deep waters along the coastline in Koderi Hosahithlu near Kirimanjeshwara village in Byndoor taluk, police said.

Of the four minors, three were unable to return and drowned. “We recovered three bodies and rescued one child, who is now receiving medical attention,” a police officer said.

The rescued child, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, has been admitted to a nearby hospital and is reported to be stable, police added.

Local police have cordoned off the area and are recording statements of witnesses. The families of the deceased were informed and it is being ascertained whether lack of warnings or supervision led to the mishap, they said.