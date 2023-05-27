Three contestants removed from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, see names

Mumbai: The thrilling reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is already generating a tremendous buzz among the audience, much before its premiere. The show, known for its heart-stopping challenges and adrenaline-pumping stunts, is set to begin from mid July. The shooting is currently happening in Cape Town.

KKK 13 is grabbing a lot attention of viewers with behind-the-scenes (BTS) updates straight from its filming location. In latest update, we hear that three contestants are already out of the competition. Means, 3 participants have been eliminated from the show. Yes, you read that right!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Eliminated Contestants

In a shocking news, Ruhi Chaturvedi got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She became the first contestant to walk out of the show. As per inside sources, Ruhi’s journey ended on 14th position.

Second contestant to get evicted from KKK 13 is Rohit Bose Roy. According to sources, he got badly injured during one of the stunts and will be returning to Mumbai soon for the treatment. It is being said that Rohit might join the show as a wildcard contestant after recovery.

While the name of third contestant is not out yet, sources say that it could be Anjali Anand or Rashmeet Kaur. Let’s wait for an official confirmation.

Who is your favourite contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on KKK 13.