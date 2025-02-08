Three-day agriculture show KISAAN 2025 begins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A three-day agricultural exhibition KISAAN 2025 began at the HITEX exhibition center in Hyderabad on Friday, February 7.

The third edition of the exhibition will be conducted till February 9; the event serves as a catalyst for dialogue, collaboration, and exploration of cutting-edge advancements in agriculture.

KISAN Hyderabad 2025 is providing a vibrant platform for exhibitors from diverse sectors of the agricultural industry.

The exhibition features an extensive range of products and services, including farm machinery, tractors and implements, water and irrigation solutions, plasticulture, various tools and implements, IoT in agriculture technologies, innovations and start-ups in agriculture, contract farming solutions, agri-inputs, protected cultivation technologies, and mobile apps for agriculture, as well as custom clearance services.

The event attracted a range of exhibitors from established industry leaders to innovative start-ups, showcasing the latest advancements and solutions in these categories.

Following the inauguration, Telangana agriculture minister Thummala Nageswara Rao said, “KISAN Hyderabad is an innovative initiative that has successfully brought together diverse stakeholders in agriculture.”

He said the event not only showcased innovations but also facilitated essential conversations for the sustainable growth of the agricultural sector.

Reflecting on the success of KISAN Hyderabad 2025, convenor of KISAN Forum Pvt. Ltd Niranjan Deshpande stated, “It is a pleasure to receive a positive response to KISAN Hyderabad 2025. This event has proven to be more than just an exhibition.”

Deshpande said the exhibition is a dynamic space where the agricultural community engages in meaningful conversations, shares insights, and explores the innovations shaping the future of farming.

Agriculture, Horticulture (TGHORTI), Sericulture, Telangana State Cooperative Oilseeds Growers’ Federation, are some of the departments of Telangana participating in the exhibition.