Three-day ‘Siasat Education Fair-2023’ to kick start on Saturday

Hyderabad: The Siasat Education Fair for the year 2023 is scheduled to take place from June 24-26 at the Abid Ali Khan Centenary Hall, located at the office of The Siasat Daily in Abids, Hyderabad. This annual event serves as a platform for leading educational institutions in the state to provide guidance on admissions to various professional courses. The Education Fair will commence with an inauguration ceremony on Saturday, June 24, 2023, and will continue on Sunday and Monday.

In collaboration with M.S. Education Academy and Lords Engineering College, this education fair aims to streamline the admission process and provide comprehensive information about leading educational institutions in Telangana and Hyderabad. It covers a wide range of fields, including engineering, pharmacy, management and new courses in the field of education. The fair will not only provide information about different courses but also guide students in selecting the right courses based on their interests.

During these three days, representatives from different educational institutions will gather under one roof to assist students in understanding the admission procedures and available facilities for various courses in their respective colleges. With the ongoing counseling sessions following the release of the entrance examination results for the year 2023, students and parents are eager to gain insights into admissions based on their ranks and determine the most suitable courses. The Education Fair serves as a valuable resource, offering familiarization and satisfactory information for aspiring students.

Additionally, renowned career counselor M.A. Hameed will be present at the fair to offer guidance and counseling to students and their parents regarding various educational fields, including MBBS, engineering, and others. The counseling session addresses common queries such as “What to do after SSC?” and “What are the opportunities after intermediate?” It also provides degree candidates with awareness about admission to professional courses, state-level and central-level entrance examinations, as well as employment opportunities.

It is the responsibility of parents and students to actively participate and benefit from this valuable event. Influencers are encouraged to promote youth participation in the three-day Siasat Education Fair through social media platforms and WhatsApp groups. Students and guardians are urged to bring copies of their educational certificates to the fair, enabling them to obtain accurate information about courses and prepare for web counseling and certificate verification in a timely manner.

The Siasat Education Fair presents a valuable opportunity for students and parents to gather essential information, explore career options, and make informed decisions about their educational journey.