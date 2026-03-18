Three die from suspected toxic gas in Raipur hospital septic tank

The incident took place at Ram Krishna Care Hospital in Pachpedi Naka area, a police official said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th March 2026 8:13 am IST|   Updated: 18th March 2026 8:22 am IST
A police officer tries to control protestors outside the hospital
A police officer tries to control protestors outside the hospital

Raipur: Three persons died, apparently due to inhalation of toxic gases, inside a septic tank at a private hospital here late Tuesday, March 17, evening, police said.

The incident took place at Ram Krishna Care Hospital in Pachpedi Naka area, a police official said.

The deceased were cleaning the tank, he said.

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Police had to struggle to retrieve their bodies, said the official.

“Prima facie, it seems they died after inhaling some poisonous gas inside,” he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th March 2026 8:13 am IST|   Updated: 18th March 2026 8:22 am IST

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