Three die from suspected toxic gas in Raipur hospital septic tank

Raipur: Three persons died, apparently due to inhalation of toxic gases, inside a septic tank at a private hospital here late Tuesday, March 17, evening, police said.

The incident took place at Ram Krishna Care Hospital in Pachpedi Naka area, a police official said.

The deceased were cleaning the tank, he said.

Raipur, Chhattisgarh: Three young men—Govind Sendre, Anmol Machkan, and Prashant Kumar—fell into a septic tank while cleaning at Ramkrishna Care Hospital in Raipur. All are in serious condition. Rescue teams are at the site, and relatives have gathered outside pic.twitter.com/eM0spVgdtS — IANS (@ians_india) March 17, 2026

Police had to struggle to retrieve their bodies, said the official.

“Prima facie, it seems they died after inhaling some poisonous gas inside,” he said, adding that further investigation is underway.