Three die from suspected toxic gas in Raipur hospital septic tank

Raipur: Three persons died, apparently due to inhalation of toxic gases, inside a septic tank at a private hospital here late Tuesday, March 17, evening, police said.
The incident took place at Ram Krishna Care Hospital in Pachpedi Naka area, a police official said.
The deceased were cleaning the tank, he said.
Police had to struggle to retrieve their bodies, said the official.
“Prima facie, it seems they died after inhaling some poisonous gas inside,” he said, adding that further investigation is underway.