Three drug peddlers arrested, MDMA seized in Hyderabad

Case has been booked at Masab Tank police station.

Published: 14th December 2025 7:42 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) team, along with Masab Tank police on Sunday arrested three persons involved in drug peddling. The police seized 11 grams of MDMA from them.

Acting on a tip-off, the police caught Upputuri Kartheek, 37 years, Chirumamila, 32 years, and Tandra Deepak, 29 years.

According to the police, Kartheek was procuring the drugs from some sources in Bengaluru and supplying them to Chirumamila. After receiving the drugs, Chirumamila initially sold them to Deepak, and the latter afterwards became a drug peddler and sold MDMA to people at a premium price.

A case has been booked at Masab Tank police station and the investigation is ongoing.

