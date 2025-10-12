Three engineering students swept away at beach in Andhra pradesh

According to the police, a group of seven students who had come from Telangana, went for a swim at the beach around 5.30 pm when the incident occurred.

12th October 2025 10:58 pm IST
Bapatla: Three engineering students were swept away by strong currents while taking a bath at Chirala beach in Bapatla district on Sunday, said a police official.

“Three students were swept away by high currents in the Bay of Bengal at Chirala beach while enjoying a sea bath,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Bapatla district B Umamaheshwar told PTI.

Two of the students were from Hyderabad and one from Jadcherla in Telangana, he said.

Umamaheshwar further said that a case has been registered under the relevant sections and that police are taking precautions to prevent such incidents in the future.

