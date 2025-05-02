Three flights diverted, over 100 delayed due to inclement weather in Delhi

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's largest and busiest airport, handling around 1,300 flight movements daily.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd May 2025 9:33 am IST

New Delhi: Three flights were diverted and over 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning as thunderstorms and gusty winds disrupted operations.

An official said two flights that were to land at the Delhi airport were diverted to Jaipur and one to Ahmedabad.

More than 100 flights were delayed, according to data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

MS Creative School

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the airport, in a post on X at 5.20 am, said some flights were affected owing to inclement weather conditions.

Also Read
Heavy rain, thunderstorms bring relief from scorching heat in Delhi-NCR

In another post at 7.25 am, DIAL said the thunderstorm has passed but there is some impact on flight operations due to adverse weather conditions.

“All stakeholders are working together to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience,” it said.

Air India also said that flight operations in parts of northern India were affected due to adverse weather.

“Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed or diverted, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are doing our best to minimise disruptions,” the airline posted on X at 5.51 am.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country’s largest and busiest airport, handling around 1,300 flight movements daily.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd May 2025 9:33 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button