Three from same family die in Komuram Bheem Asifabad road accident

Jagan was riding the bike with his sister Anasuya and nephew Pragnashil when the car hit them from behind.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 19th October 2025 7:49 pm IST
Representational image used to depict an accident
Representational image

Hyderabad: Three people of the same family lost their lives when a high-speed car hit their bike on the national highway at Mothuguda in Komuram Bheem Asifabad on Sunday, October 19.

The deceased have been identified as Jagan, 27, Dongri Anasuya, 32, and four-year-old Dongri Pragnashil.

Jagan was riding the bike with his sister Anasuya and nephew Pragnashil when the car hit them from behind.

Memory Khan Seminar

One more person suffered critical injuries and has been shifted to a local hospital for treatment. The bodies have been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 19th October 2025 7:49 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button