Mother, son killed as water tank crashes in through roof in Telangana

Hyderabad: A woman and her six-year-old child died when an overhead water tank collapsed in Telangana’s Nalgonda district, police said. The incident occurred late on Saturday night in Peddakaparthy village of Chityala mandal.

Tragedy hit the family hours before the inauguration of their hotel. A water tank installed on the roof of corrugated sheets collapsed, killing P. Nagamani (32) and her son, Vamshi Krishna. Two others were injured in the accident.

Also Read Man dies after falling from water tank in Gudimalkapur

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. The bodies were shifted for autopsy. The hotel was scheduled to be inaugurated on Sunday, and the family was busy making preparations on Saturday night.

The roof apparently could not withstand the weight of the water tank, resulting in the tragedy. Police registered a case and took up further investigation.