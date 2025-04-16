Man dies after falling from water tank in Gudimalkapur

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man died after falling from the top of a water tank at a Hyderabad water board office in Navodaya Colony, Gudimalkapur, on Wednesday, April 16.

The victim has been identified as Kishore alias Chinna.

According to reports, Kishore had accompanied his relative Arun, who works at the Hyderabad water board office. Preliminary investigation suggests Kishore might have climbed the tank in an attempt to pluck mangoes from a nearby tree when he slipped and fell.

Also Read

He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.