Man dies after falling from water tank in Gudimalkapur

Preliminary probe suggests that the victim slipped while trying to pluck mangoes from a nearby tree.

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 16th April 2025 6:35 pm IST
Representational Image of man who died
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man died after falling from the top of a water tank at a Hyderabad water board office in Navodaya Colony, Gudimalkapur, on Wednesday, April 16.

The victim has been identified as Kishore alias Chinna.

According to reports, Kishore had accompanied his relative Arun, who works at the Hyderabad water board office. Preliminary investigation suggests Kishore might have climbed the tank in an attempt to pluck mangoes from a nearby tree when he slipped and fell.

He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

