Thousands gather in Hyderabad to offer prayers for Waqf protection

Hyderabad: In a powerful display of faith and unity, thousands of people gathered at Eidgah Bilali, Hockey Ground, Masab Tank in Hyderabad for a special prayer assembly organized by the Siasat Daily to seek divine guidance and protection amid growing concerns over the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

The congregation, which included a significant number of women and children, began with Isha prayers led by Maulana Mufti Sayeed Khan. This was followed by two rakats of Salat-ul-Hajat, performed individually by participants, and concluded with an emotionally charged dua by Hafiz Maulana Ahsan bin Abdul Rahman Al-Hamumi, Imam of Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-Aam.

Addressing the media at the conclusion of the event, Amer Ali Khan, News Editor of The Siasat Daily and Member of Legislative Council, highlighted the spiritual purpose behind the gathering. “When worldly means fail to deliver justice or results, turning to Allah becomes not only a religious act but a strategic step to reconnect the Ummah with its Creator,” he stated.

He noted that the decision to offer collective prayers instead of staging demonstrations or protests was grounded in Islamic teachings and numerous hadiths that highlight the power of supplication. “This initiative aims to transform our setbacks into success through repentance, seeking forgiveness, and prayer,” he added.

Maulana Ahsan Al-Hamumi, in his brief address before the dua, urged the Muslim community to engage in self-reflection, repentance, and sincere supplication. He said, “Allah loves the voice of His servant, and when one combines personal effort with humble prayers, divine help follows.” His hour-long prayer moved the audience to tears, with many openly weeping during the heartfelt supplications.

Special prayers were made for the upcoming hearing in the Supreme Court on April 16 concerning the Waqf laws. The Imam also prayed for the protection of mosques, madrasas, khanqahs, dargahs, and graveyards, and sought divine intervention to foil any conspiracies aimed at weakening the Muslim community.

Amer Ali Khan, who joined the congregation after covering a 300-kilometre Waqf rally from Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy to Hyderabad, reiterated the importance of channeling community emotions through faith and peaceful means.

The gathering was organized by The Siasat Daily with elaborate arrangements and heavy security deployed under the supervision of Additional Commissioner of Police, South West Zone, Iqbal Siddiqui. Even after the conclusion of the event, many attendees remained at the venue, visibly moved by the experience.