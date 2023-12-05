Three held for illegal slaughter of camel in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a joint operation, the North Zone Task Force and Filmnagar police arrested three individuals in Hyderabad on Sunday for capturing camels with the intent to slaughter them. The police successfully rescued four camels during the operation.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Ismail (30), Mohamed Salman (23), and Siraj Khan (40), all butchers residing in Tolichowki, were apprehended at Hakeempet Kunta. Upon their arrest, the police confiscated two butcher knives, three butcher cutting support wood, a weighing scale, and measurement weights.

Ismail, formerly employed in a beef shop, currently owns a beef shop called ‘Best Beef Shop’ near Gate No. 2, Paramount Colony, Hyderabad. The trio had allegedly planned to sell camel meat to make a quick profit. They had purchased seven camels three months ago, slaughtered three of them, and sold the meat at Rs 400 per kg to customers.

Acting on a tip-off, the Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone, took swift action, apprehending the accused and handing them over to the SHO of Filmnagar Police Station for further legal proceedings.