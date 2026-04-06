Three held for impersonating govt officials, duping LPG gas delivery agent

Hyderabad: At least three YouTube reporters were arrested for allegedly impersonating vigilance officials and demanding Rs 60,000 from a gas delivery agent in Filmnagar in Hyderabad on Monday, April 6.

The three men accused the delivery agent of black marketing the LPG cylinders and demanded Rs 60,000 from him. After completing a delivery, the agent managed to give Rs 53,000 to the accused. The victim informed his boss regarding the incident, who filed a complaint with the Filmnagar Police.

Based on the evidence, the police arrested three people and recovered Rs 21,00 from them. Speaking to Siasat.com, Filmnagar Detective Inspector said, “Three accused have been arrested and a fourth person is absconding. An investigation is underway.”

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.