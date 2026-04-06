Three held for impersonating govt officials, duping LPG gas delivery agent

The three men accused the delivery agent of black marketing the cylinders and demand Rs 60,000 from him.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 6th April 2026 4:18 pm IST
Youtubers arrested for exploiting money from cylinder delivery agent.
Youtubers arrested for exploiting money from cylinder delivery agent.

Hyderabad: At least three YouTube reporters were arrested for allegedly impersonating vigilance officials and demanding Rs 60,000 from a gas delivery agent in Filmnagar in Hyderabad on Monday, April 6.

The three men accused the delivery agent of black marketing the LPG cylinders and demanded Rs 60,000 from him. After completing a delivery, the agent managed to give Rs 53,000 to the accused. The victim informed his boss regarding the incident, who filed a complaint with the Filmnagar Police.

Based on the evidence, the police arrested three people and recovered Rs 21,00 from them. Speaking to Siasat.com, Filmnagar Detective Inspector said, “Three accused have been arrested and a fourth person is absconding. An investigation is underway.”

Subhan Bakery

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 6th April 2026 4:18 pm IST

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