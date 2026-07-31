Three held for selling Mephentermine injections in Hyderabad

A total of 100 injections were seized from them.

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Group of men with seized Mephentermine injections on table during a police operation.
Three held for selling Mephentermine injections in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three people have been arrested by Saifabad Police for allegedly selling Mephentermine sulphate injections without a prescription. A total of 100 injections were seized from them.

The accused have been identified as 31-year-old electrician Shaik Faheem, a 35-year-old car mechanic Mohd Nayeem and a 22-year-old student Ibrahim Hussain. All three are residents of Tappachabutra.

According to the police, the accused were apprehended near Shree Maruti Logistics under the limits of Saifabad on July 29. Upon enquiry, the accused said that they obtained the injections from a Meerut resident called Shakti Huda.

Subhan Bakery

Mephentermine is a medication primarily used to treat severe low blood pressure. Police have warned that using it without a prescription can cause serious side effects, including cardiac arrest, high blood pressure and other cardiovascular complications.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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