Attapur Police arrest 5 in MDMA, psychotropic drugs case

Hyderabad: The Attapur Police, in a joint operation with the Task Force (Rajendranagar) team, arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in the illegal possession, transportation, sale and purchase of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, including MDMA, Mephentermine Sulphate injections and Alprazolam tablets. Two other suspects, including the alleged supplier, are absconding.

According to the police, the raid was conducted on July 8 at a room near a scrap shop in New Jalal Baba Nagar, Attapur, following credible information about an alleged drug distribution network operating from the premises.

Syed Abul Hassan, 34, an auto driver; Saif Ali Mirza, 21, a signboard worker; Ahmed Hussain, 24, an auto driver; Shaik Ayub, 27, a hardware worker; and Mir Shabbir Ali alias Shabbir, 38, a labourer and sales coordinator employed in Dubai, have been arrested. All five were allegedly involved as sub-peddlers and consumers.

The alleged supplier, identified as Baquar of Darul-ul-Shifa, and another alleged sub-peddler, Mujahid alias Mujju, remain absconding.

Police seized 6.65 grams of MDMA, five Hyter-M (Mephentermine Sulphate) injections, five sachets of Alprazolam tablets, two unused syringes, one packet of paper glass tips, one knife, five mobile phones, Rs 16,930 in cash, and a black carry bag from the suspects.

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Investigators alleged that Baquar supplied MDMA and other psychotropic substances to Syed Abul Hassan at approximately Rs 2,200 per gram. Police said Hassan, along with the other suspects, allegedly sold the contraband to consumers at higher prices to earn easy money while also consuming the drugs themselves.

Police said Syed Abul Hassan is a habitual offender with a long criminal history involving theft, robbery, arms and NDPS-related offences registered at several police stations in Hyderabad and Cyberabad. Saif Ali Mirza also has multiple criminal cases registered against him, while absconding suspect Mujahid alias Mujju is wanted in previous criminal cases.