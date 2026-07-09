Man arrested for illegal sale of psychotropic drugs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling psychotropic tablets without a valid doctor’s prescription during a raid conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) in Musheerabad Excise Station limits on Thursday, July 9.

The accused has been identified as Mummadi Naveen. According to STF C Team Circle Inspector Venkateshwarlu, Naveen was selling the tablets at exorbitant rates for illegal profit. He allegedly sold a strip of 50 tablets for Rs 500.

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During the raid, officials seized 825 psychotropic tablets of three different varieties from the accused’s residence.

Following the seizure, the accused and the recovered tablets were handed over to the Musheerabad Excise Station for further legal action.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to trace the source of the banned prescription medicines and identify others involved in the illegal trade.