Man arrested for illegal sale of psychotropic drugs in Hyderabad

During the raid, officials seized 825 psychotropic tablets of three different varieties from the accused's residence.

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Man arrested for illegal sale of psychotropic drugs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling psychotropic tablets without a valid doctor’s prescription during a raid conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) in Musheerabad Excise Station limits on Thursday, July 9.

The accused has been identified as Mummadi Naveen. According to STF C Team Circle Inspector Venkateshwarlu, Naveen was selling the tablets at exorbitant rates for illegal profit. He allegedly sold a strip of 50 tablets for Rs 500.

During the raid, officials seized 825 psychotropic tablets of three different varieties from the accused’s residence.

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Following the seizure, the accused and the recovered tablets were handed over to the Musheerabad Excise Station for further legal action.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to trace the source of the banned prescription medicines and identify others involved in the illegal trade.

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