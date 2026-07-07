Telangana Excise officials seize 5.86 kg of synthetic drug BZP

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on the illegal trade of synthetic narcotic substances, the Telangana Excise State Task Force, in coordination with officials of the Drugs Control Administration, seized 5.860 kg of the prohibited synthetic drug N-Benzylpiperazine (BZP), valued at approximately Rs 1.60 crore, during a raid on Tuesday, July 7.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, against Haima Synthesis Private Limited, a chemical trading company, for allegedly possessing and selling the banned psychotropic substance without the required authorisation.

According to officials, the operation was carried out on the directions of Drugs Control and Excise Enforcement Director Avinash Mohanty. The raid was conducted by Excise State Task Force ‘D’ Team DSP Tirupati Yadav, Circle Inspector Nagaraj and their team, along with Drug Inspectors Indira Priyadarshini and Anvesh from the Drugs Control Administration.

Drug procured from Gujarat, supplied to Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad

During the inspection of the company’s premises in Nacharam, the joint team detected the illegal sale of BZP, a synthetic psychotropic substance prohibited under the NDPS Act. Officials seized 5.860 kg of the drug from the premises.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the substance was being procured from Gujarat and supplied to Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The Excise Department registered a case against Mudigonda Eswar, associated with Haima Synthesis Private Limited, and handed over the accused along with the seized contraband to the Nacharam Excise Police Station for further legal action.

Officials said that since N-Benzylpiperazine (BZP) is a controlled psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act, its manufacture, purchase, sale, possession or transportation without valid permission constitutes a punishable offence.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of procurement, the supply network and whether more persons are involved in the illegal trade.