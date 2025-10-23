Three historic bridges over Musi River in Hyderabad in a state of neglect

Hyderabad: Three historic bridges built over the Musi River in Hyderabad, once considered symbols of the city’s progress, are now in a state of severe disrepair. Years of neglect and lack of maintenance have weakened their foundations, and the recent heavy rains and flooding have further damaged the already fragile structures.

Reports indicate that the Moosarambagh, Chadarghat, and Manchirevula bridges have all suffered serious structural deterioration. The closure of the Moosarambagh bridge has forced commuters to travel an additional five kilometres, while after the collapse of the Manchirevula bridge, motorists are compelled to take long detours via Tipu Khan Bridge, Sun City, and Uppar Junction, increasing travel distance by 10 to 15 kilometres.

During the recent floods, traffic on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) service roads came to a complete standstill. Two-wheeler riders had to travel nearly 15 kilometres to reach areas barely 200 metres away.

The Chadarghat bridge, used daily by thousands of vehicles from MGBS, Koti, and Kacheguda heading towards Malakpet, was also badly damaged in the floods. The railings of the bridge were washed away, and only temporary arrangements have been made to restore traffic. However, safety concerns remain, and officials have warned citizens to exercise caution.

Experts fear that without immediate restoration or reconstruction, these bridges could face a major collapse, leading to serious accidents.

The Musi River runs for about 55 kilometres across Hyderabad. The previous BRS government had planned to construct 15 new bridges along the river at an estimated cost of Rs.545 crore, with an initial budget of Rs.50 crore. Work on a Rs.40 crore bridge between Peerzadiguda and Bandlaguda in Uppal Mandal had reached 50% completion, and foundation stones were also laid for new bridges at Moosarambagh and Chadarghat.

However, after the change of government, these projects came to a standstill. The new administration’s lack of interest has further worsened the situation.

Civic experts say the government must prioritize public safety over politics and act swiftly to repair or rebuild these bridges. If timely action is not taken, Hyderabad’s traffic system could face total collapse in the near future.

Currently, wild bushes and vegetation have begun growing on the bridge walls, highlighting years of neglect by the concerned authorities.