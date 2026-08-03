Three, including two Bangladeshis held for burglary in Adilabad

Hyderabad: The Adilabad police on Sunday, August 2, arrested three people, including two Bangladeshis, for alleged burglary at the residence of a political leader located in Kailash Nagar.

The accused Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Mohammed Jauni Ali aka Jani Ali, 30 and Mohammed Ruman Ali, 33. The third is an Indian national, Tarun Singh, 29, a native of Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference, Adilabad Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan said that the trio posed as pressure cooker vendors and recced residential areas.

Police recovered 73.05 grams of gold, 151.30 grams of silver articles, Rs 4,270 in cash, seven mobile phones, an iPad and a bike from them, all worth Rs 8 lakh.

Accused entered India more than 10 times in the past: Police

SP Mahajan said that Jauni Ali had entered India illegally at least 10 to 12 times in the past. “After committing burglaries and vehicle thefts, he returned to his country. He is connected with 15 other Bangladeshi nationals who similarly commit burglaries,” the officer said.

On July 11, he again crossed into India and obtained a fake Aadhaar card. He and his associates travelled through Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra before reaching Adilabad, where they committed the burglary at the politician’s house.

Also Read Hyderabad police solve house burglary case in Bandlaguda, woman arrested

“He is involved in burglaries and two-wheeler thefts in states including Rajasthan, Odisha, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana since 2015. Tarun Singh has more than six criminal cases against him,” the officer said.