Three killed, 21 injured in Moscow Restaurant bombing

Ria Novosti reported the woman attempted to smuggle the bomb into the establishment, but the security guard refused to let her in before the bomb exploded.

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Police and emergency responders at the scene of a Moscow restaurant bombing incident.
Police officials at the blast site in Moscow

Moscow: A bomb detonated at a restaurant in central Moscow, killing at least three people, including the bomber, Russian state media said, citing local officials.

At least 21 people were also injured when the explosive device detonated on Saturday, August 1, at the restaurant on Kudrinskaya Square in Moscow, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said, quoted by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

An unidentified woman who attempted to carry the explosive device into the restaurant died in the blast, as did a security guard and a patron, the news agency said.

Subhan Bakery

Ria Novosti reported the woman attempted to smuggle the bomb into the establishment, but the security guard refused to let her in before the bomb exploded.

The attack was still being investigated, the Moscow Investigative Committee told the news agency.

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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