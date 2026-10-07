Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on Riyadh, Abha airports

GACA says the attacks caused casualties and material damage.

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Riyadh Air aircraft parked at the airport with stairs and ground crew nearby.
Riyadh Air Boeing 787-9 at Riyadh airport. Photo: AFP

Riyadh: Three people were killed and 36 injured in attacks targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said on Wednesday, October 8.

The incidents occurred on Tuesday, October 7, and Wednesday, prompting aviation authorities and other relevant agencies to activate established emergency procedures.

At Abha airport, two residents — a Moroccan woman and an Algerian woman — were killed, while 28 Saudi citizens and residents suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious.

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At King Khalid International Airport, a Sudanese resident was killed and eight others were injured. They included five Saudi citizens, two Egyptian residents and one Pakistani resident.

All those injured were taken to hospitals for treatment. GACA said the incidents also caused material damage but did not provide further details on the extent of the damage.

The authority said it was coordinating with relevant security agencies to assess the damage and take necessary measures to protect passengers and airport employees and maintain the safety of Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation system.

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Houthis claim responsibility

Yemen’s Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks on Wednesday.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group used drones in its operation against King Khalid International Airport and ballistic missiles and drones in the operation involving Abha airport.

The claim came amid an escalation between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

Saudi Arabia has led the coalition’s military campaign in Yemen since March 2015.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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