Three killed after lorry crashes into Bolero near Molakalmuru in Chitradurga

Chitradurga: Three people were killed on the spot after a speeding lorry rammed into a Bolero vehicle near Bairapura in Chitradurga district on Wednesday.

The tragic accident occurred on National Highway 150A under the limits of Molakalmuru taluk. According to preliminary information, the Bolero vehicle was severely damaged in the collision due to the impact of the crash.

Police said all three occupants travelling in the Bolero died on the spot. The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, personnel from the Molakalmuru police station rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. The bodies were shifted for postmortem examination, while efforts are underway to identify the victims and inform their family members.

Traffic movement on the highway was temporarily affected following the accident before the police cleared the damaged vehicles from the road. A case has been registered and further investigation into the cause of the accident is in progress.