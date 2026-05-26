Three of family, including infant, killed in horrific road accident near Raibag

Belagavi: In a tragic road accident that occurred early Tuesday morning on the outskirts of Raibag town in Belagavi district, a couple and their nine-month-old baby were killed on the spot after a goods auto allegedly coming on the wrong side rammed into their motorcycle.

The deceased have been identified as Mahantesh Mane (27), his wife Sakshi Mane (23), and their infant son Samarth, residents of Bommanal village in Raibag taluk. Another child travelling with the family sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to police, the family was travelling from Bommanal village towards Raibag town on a motorcycle when the accident took place. A goods auto reportedly coming at high speed from the opposite direction on the wrong side of the road crashed head-on into the bike near the outskirts of Raibag.

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The impact of the collision was so severe that the couple and the infant were thrown onto the road, suffering critical injuries and excessive bleeding. All three died on the spot before help could arrive. Eyewitnesses said the auto driver abandoned the vehicle immediately after the accident and fled from the scene.

Police officials from the Raibag police station rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. The bodies were shifted for postmortem examination, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding auto driver.

The injured child is said to be in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a hospital. Doctors are closely monitoring the child’s health condition.

The shocking incident has cast a pall of gloom over Bommanal village, where relatives and villagers gathered in grief after hearing about the deaths of the young family. Locals alleged that reckless driving and vehicles travelling on the wrong side have become common on the stretch, demanding stricter traffic enforcement to prevent such tragedies.

Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation into the accident.