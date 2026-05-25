Man arrested for stealing gold ornaments from Kerala woman killed in Kollur accident

Udupi : Police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from a Kerala woman who died in a horrific road accident at Dali in Kollur village of Byndoor taluk on May 17.

The accused has been identified as Hemanth (40), a resident of Kollur village. According to police, gold ornaments worn by one of the deceased women were stolen from the accident spot following the tragedy.

Based on a complaint filed by Sreekumar, Kollur police registered a case under Crime No. 38/2026 and Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

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Police said the accused was traced and arrested within 24 hours of the case being registered using CCTV footage, photographs captured by members of the public at the accident site, and technical evidence.

During the investigation, police recovered gold ornaments worth around Rs 2.07 lakh from the accused. The seized items include a gold ring weighing 3.910 grams valued at approximately Rs 57,000, a bangle weighing 3.450 grams worth around Rs 50,000, and a gold chain weighing 7.160 grams valued at nearly Rs 1 lakh.

The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody, the district police said in a statement.

The investigation was carried out by a team led by Kollur Police Station Sub-Inspector Vinay M. Korlahalli under the guidance of Kundapur Sub-Division DySP H.D. Kulkarni and Byndoor Circle Inspector Shivakumar.