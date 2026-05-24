Thieves steal gold ornaments from woman killed in accident near Kollur

Udupi: In a shocking and inhuman incident, miscreants allegedly stole gold ornaments from the body of a woman who died in a road accident near Kollur in Udupi district. The incident, which came to light several days after the accident, has triggered widespread outrage among locals and relatives of the deceased.

A complaint regarding the theft has now been registered at the Kollur Police Station.

According to police, the accident occurred on May 17 at Dali near Kollur in Byndoor taluk. A jeep carrying tourists from Kerala was reportedly hit head-on by an insulated fish transport vehicle in a devastating collision.

Two persons, identified as Jyothi and Ariya Anoop, lost their lives in the accident, while eight others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospitals for treatment.

However, amid the chaos and confusion at the accident site, unidentified thieves allegedly took advantage of the situation and stole gold jewellery worn by the deceased Jyothi. Family members later discovered that around 18 grams of gold ornaments worn by the woman were missing.

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Police suspect that the accused may have committed the theft while rescue operations and emergency assistance were underway at the accident spot. Due to the panic and confusion following the crash, the missing ornaments reportedly went unnoticed initially.

The matter came to light nearly a week later when the deceased woman’s relatives realised the jewellery was missing. Following this, the family approached police and lodged a formal complaint at Kollur police station.

The incident has shocked residents of the region, with many expressing anger over the alleged theft from a deceased accident victim. Locals have condemned the act as extremely insensitive and inhuman.

Police have begun an investigation into the case and are examining all possible angles, including whether the theft was committed by persons present at the accident site during rescue operations. Officers are also expected to verify CCTV footage and question witnesses to identify those involved.

The tragic accident itself had already left families devastated, and the alleged theft has further added to their grief. Police said efforts are underway to trace the missing jewellery and nab the culprits involved in the incident.