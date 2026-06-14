Three killed after speeding car crashes into house in Siddipet

After the accident, the occupants of the car allegedly abandoned the vehicle at the scene and fled.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Representative image
Representational image

Hyderabad: A road accident that took place in Siddipet district claimed the lives of three people including a child and an elderly woman on Sunday, June 14.

The incident took place in Duddeda village of Kondapak mandal when a speeding car reportedly lost control while trying to avoid an elderly woman who was crossing the road. According to police, the vehicle swerved off the road and crashed into a nearby house.

Due to the accident, three people killed on the spot. The deceased were identified as Lakshmi, who was sitting on the verandah of the house, a young girl named Sahasra and an elderly woman Radhavva.

Subhan Bakery

After the accident, the occupants of the car allegedly abandoned the vehicle at the scene and fled.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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