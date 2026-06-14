Three killed after speeding car crashes into house in Siddipet

Hyderabad: A road accident that took place in Siddipet district claimed the lives of three people including a child and an elderly woman on Sunday, June 14.

The incident took place in Duddeda village of Kondapak mandal when a speeding car reportedly lost control while trying to avoid an elderly woman who was crossing the road. According to police, the vehicle swerved off the road and crashed into a nearby house.

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Due to the accident, three people killed on the spot. The deceased were identified as Lakshmi, who was sitting on the verandah of the house, a young girl named Sahasra and an elderly woman Radhavva.

After the accident, the occupants of the car allegedly abandoned the vehicle at the scene and fled.