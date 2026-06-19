Three killed, three injured in accident in Nalgonda

The injured persons have been shifted to Kamala Nehru Hospital at Nagarjuna Sagar for treatment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
A car damaged in accident
A car damaged in accident

Hyderabad: At least three people were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Telangana’s Nalgonda district early on Friday, June 19.

The accident occurred at Ramannagudem village in Peddavoora mandal when two cars collided head-on, according to preliminary reports. The injured were shifted to Kamala Nehru Hospital in Nagarjuna Sagar for treatment.

Videos circulating on social media showed airbags deployed inside one of the vehicles, while the other sustained extensive damage to its front portion, indicating the severity of the impact.

Subhan Bakery

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Further details, including the identities of the victims and the cause of the crash, are awaited.

Further details regarding the accident are awaited.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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