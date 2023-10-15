Three Kurdish militants killed in Turkish drone strike in Iraq

The Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments in northern Iraq against the PKK.

Three Kurdish militants killed in Turkish drone strike in Iraq
Baghdad: A Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq killed a senior member and two militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the Counter-Terrorism Service of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region said in a statement.

They were killed at 5:30 p.m. local time when a Turkish drone attacked their vehicle on a road near the town of Amedi in Duhok province, the statement added on Saturday.

The Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments in northern Iraq against the PKK, especially in the Qandil Mountains, the main base of the group as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

