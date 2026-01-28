Three members from same family arrested for selling ganja in Hyderabad

Two others are absconding.

Three members of the same family were arrested on Wednesday for selling ganja in Dhoolpet

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department team of Telangana conducted a raid at a house in Hyderabad’s Dhoolpet area and seized nearly three kilograms of ganja.

Acting on information, the team searched Rohit Singh’s house in the Machlipura area of Dhoolpet and found 2.936 kilograms of ganja packed in bags and small sachets in the bathroom.

The police took into custody Rohit Singh, Rohan Singh and Veena Bai. Two others, Santosh Singh and Nandini Singh, are absconding.

The family was selling ganja to local customers at a premium price after sourcing it from some persons in other states.

A case is booked against them at the Dhoolpet Prohibition and Excise Station.

