Three men drown in Hyderabad’s Musi River near Gandipet

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, three men who had gone fishing in the Musi River, Gandipet, drowned on the evening of Sunday, March 15.

The deceased are Karthik, 25 years, Goverdhan, 23 years, and Venkatesh, 25 years, all residents of Ibrahimbagh, Golconda.

According to the police, the trio had left their house on Sunday afternoon and went to the Musi River near Gandipet when one of them is suspected to have slipped into the water.

The other two people tried to save him and also drowned. The family members of the men got anxious when they did not return and made efforts to trace them and headed to the place where their clothes were found on the riverside.

The rescuers retrieved the three bodies from the water and shifted them to the mortuary. A case has been booked and investigation is going on.