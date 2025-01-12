Three men rape mentally challenged woman in Telangana’s Medak

Hyderabad: A mentally challenged woman in her mid-30s was allegedly raped by three men in Medak district of Telangana. The incident came to light while analysing CCTV footage by police in connection with a theft case, police said on Sunday, January 12.

The incident happened on the night of January 8 in Chegunta Mandal, they said.

As part of an investigation following a theft complaint, the police were verifying CCTV footage of an area. They came across footage captured by a camera wherein three men were seen forcibly taking away a woman near the roadside.

Police who took up further investigation identified the three persons and picked them up and during their questioning they “revealed” that they allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

The victim, who is mentally challenged and found wandering in the area for the past three to four days, has been shifted to the ‘Bharosa’ support centre by the police.

She was subsequently identified as a native of Nizamabad district who had left her home a week ago. Police informed her parents and based on a complaint, an FIR was registered on Saturday, a police official said. Further investigation is on.