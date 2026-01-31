Three of a family end life on railway track in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, three members of a family allegedly died by suicide on Saturday, January 31, on a railway track in Hyderabad’s Cherlapalli area.

The deceased were identified as Surendar Reddy, P Vijaya and P Chaitana who were residents of Harita Colony in Bodupppal. They reportedly jumped in front of an MMTS train, after being alerted, the Government Railway Police, shifted the bodies to the mortuary at the Gandhi Hospital.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

Similar incident

In October 2025, a A 30-year-old died by suicide as he was unable to find a job in Hyderabad and was facing financial distress. Depressed over it, the man jumped before a speeding train on the railway tracks between Moula Ali and Charlapalli railway stations.

As per the details of the incident, the victim, who is identified as Susheel Kumar Sahu, aged 30 years, was a native of Odisha. He was searching for a suitable job in the city. When he failed to find a job despite multiple attempts, he took the extreme step on Thursday night.

Following the incident, the Secunderabad Government Railway Police began investigating the case.